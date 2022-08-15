32,109 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,699 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.