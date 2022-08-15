3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.40. 40,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

