40,353 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,958,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 749,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

LUXA stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,810. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.