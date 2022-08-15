629 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 28.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $3,024,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,037. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.30 and a 200 day moving average of $307.27.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

