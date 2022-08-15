733,748 Shares in UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR) Acquired by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 733,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,000. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned 41.93% of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,730,000.

UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,156. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

