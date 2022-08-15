8,538 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.96. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,981. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $527.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

