9,377 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,357. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.