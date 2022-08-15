A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCBR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 129,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,786. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

