A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCBW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.