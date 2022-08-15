Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Accenture stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.31. 13,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.30 and a 200 day moving average of $307.27. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

