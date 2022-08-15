Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

META traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.15. 375,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

