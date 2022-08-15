Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 607.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 12.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $332.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,281,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.