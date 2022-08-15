Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $195.92. 63,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

