Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 372,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,620. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.00. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.58). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

