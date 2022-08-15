Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 1,780 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.28) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,085.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,152.04.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

