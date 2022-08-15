Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

