Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADES stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Articles

