Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,586. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

