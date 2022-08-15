Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 334,927 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51.

