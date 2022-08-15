Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

