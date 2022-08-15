Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $120,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,986,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. 192,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

