Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,636. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

