Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

