Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $79.93, with a volume of 6851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Agree Realty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.