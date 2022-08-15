Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,661.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DETNF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.00.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

DETNF remained flat at $34.53 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.