Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Akerna Trading Up 15.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KERNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 41,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Akerna has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

