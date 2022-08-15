Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.87

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 332367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
