Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Allot Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.