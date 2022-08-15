ALLY Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $15,796.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

