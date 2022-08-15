Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 236,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

