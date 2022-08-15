Ambire AdEx Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and $3.10 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

