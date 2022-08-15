AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 307,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.