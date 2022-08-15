Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

DOX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.30. 9,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,291. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 589.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 280,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 240,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

