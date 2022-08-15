American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.35 at CIBC

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.80 to C$3.35 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.19.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.83. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.21 million and a PE ratio of -35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently -28.85%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

