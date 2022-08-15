American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.