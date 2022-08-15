Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 220,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,156,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

