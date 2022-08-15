Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $10.67

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.84 on Monday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,619 shares of company stock worth $212,337. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in GoPro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.