Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $50.25

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283 in the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

