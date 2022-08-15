Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $160.38

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.38.
SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
