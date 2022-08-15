Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $32.89

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.48 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.