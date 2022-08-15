Analyzing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -15.40% -379.47% -37.62% Boxed N/A N/A -45.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.34 -$1.01 billion ($2.62) -1.73 Boxed $177.27 million 0.66 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Risk and Volatility

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.65, meaning that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33 Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Boxed has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Boxed beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.