Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angi Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

