Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

