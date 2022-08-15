Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €49.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

APEMY remained flat at $30.08 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $65.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

