AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss Sells 7,000 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $781,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30.

APPF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.96. 119,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

