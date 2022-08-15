Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APLE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

