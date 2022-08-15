Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 1,311,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,521. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.