Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,949. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

