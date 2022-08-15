Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

