Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %
Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,523. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.