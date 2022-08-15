Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,523. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

